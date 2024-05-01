Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A holiday health warning has been issued to UK holidaymakers after new research has revealed concerning behaviour among British tourists striving for a tan. The research, conducted by O2 to mark Skin Cancer Awareness Month, found that 6.4 million Brits admitted to avoiding suncream.

Nearly one in five would go abroad to a warm climate without packing sun protection, thinking they’ll be ‘fine’ without it – with this feeling higher amongst men than women. Other reasons for Brits neglecting to wear sunscreen while away include forgetting or not buying any while on holiday and alarmingly, some doubt whether it works.

Among those who do apply sunscreen, nearly one in 10 only do so when they feel they 'might' be burning, and, two in five UK holidaymakers admit to frequently forgetting to reapply sunscreen throughout the day. Guidance from the British Skin Foundation suggests reapplying at least every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating.

A health warning has been issued ahead of summer as “concerning” research finds 6.4m UK holidaymakers avoid suncream. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

In response to the damning findings, O2 has partnered with The British Skin Foundation and organic skincare brand Green People to create a limited-edition smartphone accessory complete with a built-in sunscreen tube, to help people protect themselves effortlessly throughout the day. The chic phone accessory features a handy 10ml tube of Green People’s best-selling SPF30 sunscreen, ensuring holidaymakers will have an emergency ‘top up’ to hand.

The phone accessory, containing the SPF30 sunscreen enriched with over 60% organic Aloe Vera, will be available in selected O2 stores. Christian Hindennach, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “The findings from this study are truly concerning, with 6.4 million people admitting to dangerously avoiding sunscreen.

“That’s why we’ve partnered with The British Skin Foundation and Green People during Skin Cancer Awareness Month to create a smartphone accessory as a helpful prompt to ‘top up’ whilst on holiday. Whether you’re chilling by the pool or on the go this summer, we’ll have you covered both with free EU roaming up to 25GB and a helpful reminder to keep protected when in the sun.”

The limited-edition free mobile phone accessory will be available across the country from 15 May 2024, while stocks last. It will be available in O2 stores including London, Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast. Members of the public simply need to head to a participating O2 store and say “don’t get burnt” to a staff member at the till to get the phone accessory.