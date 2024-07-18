Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A travel warning has been issued as dengue fever, also known as ‘break-bone’ disease, is surging.

Five hospitals in one Indian state have been ordered to reserve beds for patients with dengue fever after the number of cases have more than quadrupled in just a week. Almost 11,000 people have found themselves battling the illness in Karnataka, which neighbours holiday hotspot Goa that is popular with UK tourists every year.

Karnataka is full of beautiful beach resorts and attracts holidaymakers from across the globe. Once the number of dengue cases hit 10,973, the local health department ordered four medical facilities to make provisions to aid those struggling with the mosquito-transmitted disease.

The district of Goa has also reported an increase in dengue cases over the last two years. Currently, there are 3,133 active cases in the state, including 535 hospitalised patients and six in Intensive Care Units.

In the face of the ongoing ordeal, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao advised locals to use mosquito repellents, eliminate standing water, and seek immediate medical help if symptoms surface. The UK Foreign Office has warned: "Mosquito-borne diseases like dengue fever and Chikungunya occur all year round but are more widespread during the monsoon season.” In India, the monsoon season typically spans from June to September.

A travel warning has been issued as dengue fever, also known as ‘break-bone’ disease, is surging. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The warning comes after it was reported in June that dengue fever is surging in Europe, affecting popular holiday destinations including Spain, Greece, France and Italy, due to a rise in tiger mosquitos. Experts said climate change has caused better conditions for tiger mosquitos with the pests now found in 13 countries. The countries include Spain, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Malta, Portugal, Romania and Slovenia. Even as far north as Paris, where the Olympic Games are set to take place at the end of July, authorities have been actively monitoring and trapping these insects.

Dengue fever is a viral disease transmitted by certain types of mosquitoes. It usually starts with flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, or a rash. Symptoms appear in humans 3-14 days after infection.

In some cases, the disease can become severe, leading to conditions like dengue haemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome. When the disease is severe, the risk of mortality is higher. There are four types of viruses that cause dengue, and being immune to one type does not protect against the others.

Most cases in Europe are imported, however, locally-acquired infections are also on the rise. For individuals, protective measures include using mosquito repellent, the use of mosquito nets, sleeping or in screened or air-conditioned rooms, and wearing clothing that covers most of the body.