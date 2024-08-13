Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A travel warning has been issued to thousands of Brits as a new ETIAS 'visa' will be introduced.

A major change will affect all Brits heading to the EU and anyone entering the Schengen Area. Holidaymakers will need to apply and pay a fee before travelling.

Holiday provider Travel Republic has revealed what travellers need to know ahead of the new scheme. It is thought it will be in place by mid-2025.

The Electronic Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) is an entry requirement for travelling to the Schengen Area. It will be linked to a traveller’s passport and is valid for up to three years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first. ETIAS won’t guarantee entry to countries within the Schengen Area, border control will still apply to travellers and you will still be required to show your passport and travel documents for verification that you meet the entry conditions.

A travel warning has been issued to thousands of Brits as a new ETIAS 'visa' will be introduced. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

For those coming to Europe for the first time since the end of the transitional period, there will be a grace period of six months where they will be allowed to enter without an ETIAS provided they fulfil all remaining entry conditions. Applying for ETIAS will cost £6 (€7 EUR) for individuals between the ages of 18 and 70. However, for those under the age of 18 or over 70, there will be no fee.

The only way to apply for ETIAS will be online - postal applications won’t be accepted. Travellers will be required to submit their personal data, such as date of birth, address, passport number, the EU country you intend to arrive in and the address details of your accommodation there, and more.

It’s recommended that you apply for the ETIAS and obtain permission before booking your trip. Applications are anticipated to be processed between a few minutes to 96 hours.

Gemma Brown, head of product at Travel Republic, told The Mirror that the ETIAS measure “will be introduced to help enhance border security for safer travel.” She added: “Starting next year, visitors to the EU will need to apply and pay for permission before their trip, as part of these enhanced security checks.”