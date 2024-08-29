Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Spain travel warning has been issued to UK holidaymakers as ‘mud rain’ is forecast to hit three holiday hotspots.

Forecasters have issued amber and yellow warnings for heavy rain, thunderstorms and even hail in Spain. Spain's national weather agency Aemet has also alerted people to the possibility of 'mud rain' in some areas.

‘Mud rain’ occurs when Saharan dust suspended in the atmosphere mixes with precipitation. It's not uncommon in Spain, where dust is often transported from the Sahara, Morocco and Algeria.

The 'mud rain' is expected to hit southern Spain and the Alboran Sea (south of Spain), affecting holiday hotspots Marbella, Malaga and Almeria. For today’s forecast (Thursday 29 August), Aemet said: "Light haze is likely in the centre and south of the peninsula and Alboran, so showers may be accompanied by mud.

“Morning fog is likely in the interior of the Cantabrian area and inland areas of Levante, the Balearic Islands and the Catalan coast." Meanwhile, yellow warnings for rain, thunderstorms and hail are in place for large parts of the country, covering central and northern Spain. These alerts kick in from the early hours of Thursday and remain until midnight.

Aemet's forecast for Spain on Thursday warns: "Possible showers and thunderstorms, locally strong or very strong and accompanied by hail, in western Andalusia, areas of the southern plateau, large areas of the interior of the northern half and eastern Cantabria, with a significant drop in temperatures in these areas. They may be locally persistent in areas of the centre and inland northeast." By Friday (30 August), all the warnings are lifted but some showers may linger in the north of the country.