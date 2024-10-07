Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

UK holidaymakers have been issued a travel warning as a killer bug is sweeping across Europe.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schistosomiasis, also known as bilharzia, has been spreading rapidly due to climate change, according to new research from KU Leuven University. The disease is caused by a parasitic flatworm. Warming conditions have made southern Europe a more hospitable environment for the freshwater snails which carry the parasite.

The disease is the second most prevalent infectious disease on the planet after malaria, with more than 200 million reported cases each year. Patients contract the infection through exposure to contaminated rivers, lakes, and ponds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scientists are looking into the temperature tolerances of the freshwater snails as waters in southern Europe warm up. A team from KU Leuven, the Royal Museum for Central Africa and the University of Copenhagen have conducted the research. Tim Maes, a biologist at KU Leuven, said: "We find that these snails can easily adapt to new conditions...they can thus easily colonise new regions like Europe."

UK holidaymakers have been issued a travel warning as a killer bug is sweeping across Europe. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Spain, Portugal, France, Italy and Greece will predominantly have climates promoting the survival of the snail in the next 100 years, according to predictive climate models. Since 2013, Schistosomiasis has been found on the French island of Corsica and more recently Almeria, in Spain.

According to the NHS, you often don't have any symptoms when you first become infected with schistosomiasis, but the parasite can remain in the body for many years and cause damage to organs such as the bladder, kidneys and liver. Once in your body, the worms move through your blood to areas such as the liver and bowel.

After a few weeks, the worms start to lay eggs. Some eggs remain inside the body and are attacked by the immune system, while some are passed out in the person's urine or poo. Without treatment, the worms can keep laying eggs for several years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You probably won't notice that you've been infected, although occasionally people get small, itchy red bumps on their skin for a few days where the worms burrowed in. After a few weeks, some people develop:

a high temperature (fever)

an itchy, red, blotchy and raised rash

a cough

diarrhoea

muscle and joint pain

tummy pain

a general sense of feeling unwell