British travellers are being urged to take extra precautions when travelling abroad this year following a huge jump in the recorded number of travel-linked typhoid cases.

Health official say typhoid and paratyphoid cases linked to travel have reached an all-time high - and are warning everyone to make sure they are vaccinated.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has urged people to make sure they have done all they can to prevent infections linked to travel after seeing a rise in cases.

New provisional figures from the health body show that there were 702 cases of typhoid fever and paratyphoid fever in England, Wales and Northern Ireland in 2024 – an 8% rise on the previous year and the highest number ever recorded.

Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection and without prompt treatment it can cause serious complications and can be fatal.

It is caused by a salmonella bacteria and usually spread through contaminated food and water.

A free vaccine is available for some patients at their GP surgery before travel, with travellers urged to check the Travel Health Pro website for information before they go abroad.

There is no vaccine for paratyphoid.

Meanwhile the UKHSA said that imported malaria cases remain at “concerning levels” in the UK, despite a slight decrease from the previous year.

There were 1,812 cases diagnosed in 2024.

The number of dengue cases also appears to have decreased.

Dr Philip Veal, consultant in public health at UKHSA, said: “We are seeing high levels of infections such as malaria and typhoid in returning travellers.

“It is important that travellers remain alert and plan ahead of going abroad – even if you’re visiting friends and relatives abroad or it’s somewhere you visit often.

“The Travel Health Pro website has information on how to keep yourself and family healthy, including what vaccines to get, any important medication such as anti-malaria tablets, and how to avoid gastrointestinal infections such as typhoid and hepatitis A.

“If you are pregnant or trying to conceive there are special precautions you should take, so please speak to a healthcare professional before planning your trip.”