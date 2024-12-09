Several train services have been cancelled after Storm Darragh hit the UK over the weekend.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trains were cancelled yesterday (Sunday 8 December) after fallen trees blocked lines. More services are cancelled today (Monday 9 December) after Storm Darragh caused travel chaos across the UK.

Certain rail services this week will also be affected due to engineering work. On Saturday (7 December) Great Western Railway confirmed at 5pm that all train services running through Chippenham were cancelled after the station was declared "not safe to operate."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The station remained closed yesterday (Sunday 8 December) with images showing some of the damage inflicted by Storm Darragh that could have posed a threat to the safety of customers. The station has reopened today and any necessary repair work is likely to be completed.

Listed below are all the train services that are affected today.

Several train services have been cancelled after Storm Darragh hit the UK over the weekend. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Great Western Railway

Great Western Railway has suspended its service and cancelled trains running from along the line between the two stations due to a fallen tree on the tracks between Dorchester West and Maiden Newton. The 9.30am and 11.29am trains leaving Weymouth have already been cancelled and the next train to run is at 1.28pm.

Due to severe weather between Swansea and Carmarthen all lines are closed.

Between Liskeard and Looe all lines are closed.

Between Exeter St Davids and Barnstaple all lines are closed.

Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Bristol Temple Meads and Taunton all lines are blocked. Disruption is expected until midday.

Due to severe weather between Plymouth and Gunnislake all lines are closed.

Due to severe weather at Westbury fewer trains are able to run on all lines. Disruption is expected until 2pm.

West Midlands Railway

Hereford via Worcester - There are a few trains which which may be delayed, changed or been cancelled on this route.

West Midlands trains from Bromsgrove and Redditch have been cancelled until at least 10pm tonight.

Trains from Hereford/Great Malvern via Worcester Foregate Street will continue to run, but will not stop at University (Birmingham).

All trains operating between Redditch/Bromsgrove and Lichfield/Four Oaks have been cancelled.

Southeastern

Work will affect trains from today (December 9) to Friday (December 13).

From 11.20pm until the end of service, some trains to and from London Victoria will be retimed, departing between up to five minutes later than usual with some journeys being extended by up to 15 minutes.

Trains arriving at London Victoria will arrive between up to 11 minutes later than usual.

The late-night trains from London to Canterbury West and Dover Priory will be diverted.

A replacement bus will run between Tonbridge and Dover Priory via Ashford International.

An additional bus will also run between Ashford and Canterbury West to connect with the bus from Tonbridge.

Passengers travelling to Sevenoaks, Tonbridge, or connecting to the replacement bus at Tonbridge should use alternative trains between London, Sevenoaks and Tonbridge.