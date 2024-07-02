Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new study has revealed the UK airports where your flight is most likely to be cancelled this summer.

Online casino comparison site Casino Alpha analysed data from the UK Civil Aviation Authority to find the number and percentage of flight cancellations at UK airports throughout 2023. Airports with 10,000 or more arranged flights during the year with the highest percentage of cancellations determined the ranking.

Aberdeen Airport ranks top, with 4.39% of scheduled flights in 2023 being cancelled. Aberdeen Airport reported 28,690 planned flights, 1,318 of which did not go ahead. 31.02% of flights from Aberdeen arrived up to 15 minutes late to their destination, whilst a further 10.39% of flights landed 16 to 30 minutes late.

Coming in second place is London City Airport, with 4.04% of arranged flights being cancelled in 2023. Out of a total of 48,486 organised flights, 2,039 were cancelled and an additional 34.19% arrived at their destination up to 15 minutes late.

Third in the ranking is George Best Belfast City Airport, which saw 3.6% of flights cancelled (1,056 out of 28,317) throughout 2023. 27.86% of flights that left Belfast City Airport arrived up to 15 minutes late, whilst another 8.83% landed between 16 and 30 minutes late.

Southampton Airport came in at fourth with 3.15% of the scheduled flights in 2023 being cancelled. The airport reported 17,330 planned flights, 564 of which did not go ahead. Around 29.19% of flights from Southampton arrived up to 15 minutes late to their destination, whilst a further 9.61% of flights landed 16 to 30 minutes late.

In fifth comes Leeds Bradford Airport, with 3% of scheduled flights being cancelled in 2023. Glasgow Airport came in sixth, which saw 2.38% of flights cancelled (1,519 out of 62,242) throughout 2023 - and seventh on the list is Heathrow Airport with 2.06% of scheduled flights in 2023 being cancelled.

In eighth place is Gatwick Airport, with 1.85% of the arranged flights being cancelled last year, and Jersey Airport in ninth with 1.66% of scheduled flights in 2023 being cancelled. Tenth spot is Edinburgh Airport with 1.63% of the scheduled flights in 2023 being cancelled.

East Midlands International Airport reported the lowest number of flight cancellations, with just 0.44% of the arranged flights being cancelled in 2023. Out of a total of 25,410 organised flights, 113 were cancelled, and an additional 31.80% arrived at their destination up to 15 minutes late.