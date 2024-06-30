Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Canada’s second largest airline, WestJet, has cancelled over 400 flights affecting 33,000 passengers after the union of maintenance workers announced a strike.

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association said its members started to strike on Friday evening (28 June) because the airline’s “unwillingness to negotiate with the union” made it inevitable. The strike came after the federal government issued a ministerial order for binding arbitration on Thursday. That followed two weeks of turbulent discussions with the union on a new deal.

The airline’s CEO, Alexis von Hoensbroech, put the blame for the situation squarely on what he said was a “rogue union from the U.S.” that was trying to make inroads in Canada. Von Hoensbroech said as far as the airline was concerned bargaining with the union had come to an end once the government directed the dispute to binding arbitration.

“This makes a strike totally absurd because the reason you actually do a strike is because you need to exercise pressure on the bargaining table,” he said. “If there is no bargaining table it makes no sense, there shouldn’t be a strike.”

The surprise strike affecting international and domestic flights is happening during the Canada Day long weekend. WestJet has cancelled a total of 407 flights to maintain stability across its remaining operation.