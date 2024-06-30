WestJet strike 2024: Airline cancels over 400 flights affecting 33,000 passengers following a surprise strike
The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association said its members started to strike on Friday evening (28 June) because the airline’s “unwillingness to negotiate with the union” made it inevitable. The strike came after the federal government issued a ministerial order for binding arbitration on Thursday. That followed two weeks of turbulent discussions with the union on a new deal.
The airline’s CEO, Alexis von Hoensbroech, put the blame for the situation squarely on what he said was a “rogue union from the U.S.” that was trying to make inroads in Canada. Von Hoensbroech said as far as the airline was concerned bargaining with the union had come to an end once the government directed the dispute to binding arbitration.
“This makes a strike totally absurd because the reason you actually do a strike is because you need to exercise pressure on the bargaining table,” he said. “If there is no bargaining table it makes no sense, there shouldn’t be a strike.”
The surprise strike affecting international and domestic flights is happening during the Canada Day long weekend. WestJet has cancelled a total of 407 flights to maintain stability across its remaining operation.
“Today has been incredibly challenging for all of us at WestJet. Every flight cancellation we are forced to issue represents hundreds of guests, who are being impacted by the continued reckless actions of this union,” says Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer. “In the face of immense adversity, our teams are working hard and delivering a safe and controlled operation.”
