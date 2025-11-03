There are many faces to the beautiful island of Mauritius | Veranda Resorts

When people talk about Mauritius, the story usually starts and ends with honeymooners sipping rum cocktails on a beautiful beach, but that is only one face of the island.

Veranda Resorts offers five: adventure, food, scenery, culture and beach. Each one reveals something deeper about the island’s spirit.

After landing, a smooth transfer with Mauzil Transport whisked me into another world. I was caught by the island’s lush layers of greenery stacked against volcanic mountains.

Adventure at Veranda Tamarin

If Mauritius has a free-spirited heart, it beats in Tamarin. On the west coast of the island, it is the kind of place that doesn’t ask you to sit still. It’s the perfect base camp for guests to hike La Tourelle, kayak with monkeys or wander the 7 Coloured Earth Geopark. Over the weekend, it comes alive and you can join the locals for a dance party on the beach.

Food, culture, chilled vibes and wild dancing - you'll find it all in Mauritius. | Veranda Resorts

When I checked in, a beach bag with towels and mats was waiting in my room. I took this as a sign and we headed straight to the beach for the most spectacular sunset, the sky blushing over the Indian Ocean. We had our best sunsets at Veranda Tamarin and the rooftop pool is the perfect spot to watch the rays fade behind the palms.

Dinner at the Crazy Fish, the hotel’s a la carte restaurant, set the tone for the week. A trio of tuna, ceviche, carpaccio and tartare, followed by sea bream with passionfruit. It was simple, bright cooking that let the freshness of the seafood speak for itself.

Bright cooking let's the fresh ingredients do the talking | Veranda Resorts

The hotel had regular shuttles to nearby Flic-en-Flac beach and the local town which made exploring easy. The entertainment team were a highlight, full of warmth and energy. We joined them for a Kayak along the river and a coastal walk. It all felt relaxed and genuine. Back at the hotel, the spa provided the perfect way to unwind with a massage and time in the sauna.

Food at Veranda Grand Baie

Heading north, I swapped the adventurous vibes for a more polished energy at Veranda Grand Baie. A recently refurbished boutique hotel with a classic Creole style.

Chef Darrell’s menu is a study in Mauritian fusion, blending Creole, French and Indian influences. His smoked marlin found its way into everything and I would’ve brought it home if I could.

The private beach offered a glass-bottom boat, kayaking and even fishing trips with local fishermen included for guests. With the village of Grand Baie only a short walk away we loved wandering through the local markets. My standout meal of the trip came from a modest beach stall. Lamb curry with freshly chopped veg, served with farata, a local staple similar to roti. All for less than a supermarket sandwich in the UK!

We finished our time in Grand Baie with a catamaran trip out to Gabriel Island. Crystalline waters, coral reefs and a lunch from a bbq hung off the back of the boat. The crew’s homemade rum punch didn’t hurt either.

Veranda Grand Baie is perfect for travellers who want to dip into the island’s energy whilst having somewhere calm to retreat to.

Scenery at Paul et Virginie

And then came Paul & Virginie. The most romantic of Veranda’s collection and, for me, the best. This adults only hideaway in the north east of the island is pure serenity. I was shocked when I was told the hotel was at 90% occupancy as it felt blissfully calm and quiet.

What you need to know about Veranda Resorts Rates from £125 /night on a B&B basis in a Privilege Room at Veranda Tamarin in December 2025. For further information on Veranda Resorts, please visit http://www.veranda-resorts.com/en Direct flights are available from Air Mauritius and British Airways.

My room was ten steps from the pool and another ten to the beach. A quiet cove with clear turquoise waters. The hardest decision was whether to take your drink to the breathtaking infinity pool or to the white sands.

With that, the cocktails were outstanding. Bartender Pawan, mixed a clever blend of mojito and pina colada that won him a local competition. The hotel also offers rum workshops where we made our own rum infusion with local sugar and coffee beans.

Veranda Paul & Virginie’s a la carte restaurant is a reason to visit in its own right. The restaurant seemed to hover between land and sea, offering sweeping views that rivalled the artistry on the plate. It’s rare to find somewhere that looks so beautiful yet tastes even better.

There is so much to discover in Mauritius that it is worth travelling around during your visit. | Veranda Collection

However, what really stood out was the sense of community. The staff all seemed perfectly matched to their role and everyone took pride in making the experience special for the guests. A variety of live music each night and events like sunset cocktails to bring everyone together made our stay particularly memorable.

More to discover

Elsewhere in Veranda’s collection of boutique hotels, you can experience two more faces of Mauritius. Veranda Palmar beach offers a pristine coastline and Veranda Point Aux Biches will immerse you in the culture. There really is something for everyone. Veranda Resorts infuse the essence of a Mauritius and sustainability is woven into everything through solar panels, local produce and community partnerships.

Mauritius itself leaves a lasting impression. There’s a gentleness baked into the culture. A sense that you’re welcome just because you’ve come. It is the safest I’ve ever felt on holiday and hiring a car is the best way to explore. Like all truly great destinations, it leaves you longing to return. Or if you’re like us, plotting how you could move permanently to the island…

Veranda’s tagline, ‘Feel Mauritius. Feel Mauritian.’ captures it perfectly. Somehow that is exactly what happens.