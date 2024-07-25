Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 1,000 tourists were forced to flee the popular seaside town of Vieste in Italy due to a devastating fire.

The village of Baia dei Campi was cleared out by authorities as a fire quickly spread in the forest near the Bay of San Felice. The flames, made worse by the high winds, threatened nearby accommodation buildings and a campsite.

According to Corriere della Sera, the holidaymakers were ordered to leave the area by fire crews. The outlet reported: "Some will be housed in two villages far from the fire, while others will be welcomed in a gymnasium set up by the municipality of Vieste, which has also made some vehicles and boats available for the transfer of tourists."

It is unclear what caused the fire, but authorites scrambled a helicopter to pour water over the flames. The mayor of Vieste Giuseppe Nobiletti posted on Facebook: "Since this morning I have been here on site, at Baia San Felice to monitor the fire that, unfortunately, is once again affecting this area. We are constantly monitoring the situation and all the interforces are working tirelessly to secure the area.

“As a precaution, the structures of Baia dei Campi were evacuated. This decision was taken due to the possible spread of the fire in that direction, forto ensure the safety of all tourists and operators and to prevent any risks related to unforeseen situations.”

The mayor added: "However, the situation is being monitored closely and is currently under control. I will keep you updated on any decisions."