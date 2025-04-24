Whale Shark season has begun in Belize: The best time to visit and see them up close

Whale Shark dive in Belize

Each year in spring, a large number of Whale Sharks migrate to Gladden Spit Marine Reserve, off the coast of Placenia Peninsula in Belize. This area is a unique breeding area for over 20 fish species, which attracts the Whale Sharks. The best area to witness these gentle giants is in Gladden Spit Marine Reserve, off the coast of Placenia Peninsula. Although you can find Whale Sharks all over the world, Gladdan Spit in Belize is the only place where you can dive and encounter huge schools of spawning fish at the same time.

The most common months to see Whale Sharks in Belize is March through to June, the season normally starts two days before the full moon and up to 10 after.

Travellers have the opportunity to get up close to these sea creatures that can grow up to an incredible 20 metres in length. They are often referred to as ‘gentle giants’ as they can neither bite or chew and are the largest fish in the sea. Although its enormous size, Whale Sharks don’t pose any significant danger to humans and are known to be quite gentle and playful at times, making it the perfect experience for divers and snorkellers, when visiting Belize.

Belize Scuba offers visitors diving and snorkelling experiences to see Whale Sharks in Gladden Spit. Its Whale Shark Tour normally lasts around a full day, beginning in the morning and not returning until the late evening. Divers get two dives, and snorkelers get two snorkel sessions in the Whale Shark zone. Lunch is provided and guests can also go snorkelling in the patched reefs inside the barrier reef. For diving the prices start from $265 per person and for snorkelling from $195 and needs a minimum of five divers.

Belize has preserved the natural beauty of its barrier reef for generations, it is the largest barrier reef in the Northern hemisphere and represents all the main reef and coastal habitats, including rare littoral forest on sand cayes that are home to endangered flora and fauna. From schools of fish to turtles, stingrays and nurse sharks, there is ample opportunity to explore the protected reef which has been named a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The reef wraps around the full 185-mile stretch of the country and forms a lagoon along the coastline which not only protects the shore from large waves, but also creates the perfect habitat for an array of vibrant marine life.

Getting there:

Although there are currently no direct flights from the UK, you can fly from London (Gatwick, Heathrow, City) via US hubs such as Atlanta, Newark, Texas and Miami, then onto Belize City. Return flights in May (LHR – BZE, via DFW Dallas Fort Worth International) start from £816 with American Airlines. To book, please visit: www.americanairlines.co.uk

For more information, please visit: www.travelbelize.org/