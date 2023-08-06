Everything you need to know about Crazy Rich Agents ahead of its BBC Two debut

Crazy Rich Agents, a new series following a group of newly qualified real estate, is set to begin today on BBC Two.

The series, which is structured not dissimilarly from a version of The Apprentice set in the world of luxury property, sees the young real estate agents compete against one another in the hopes of winning a prestigious work placement at a large New York firm.

Here’s everything you need to know about Crazy Rich Agents ahead of its debut.

What is it about?

According to the official BBC Two synopsis, Crazy Rich Agents follows “five newbie real estate brokers, who have risked it all to make it big in the world of luxury real estate. At stake are six figure commission cheques that could make or break them.”

“The rookie brokers have been summoned to one of their agency’s most luxurious properties: a £3 million Grade 2 listed castle in County Durham. Featuring 35 rooms, a wine cellar, and a surprise from their new CEO Eddie Shapiro: the one who performs the best over the summer will get the opportunity to work at the agency’s headquarters in New York.”

Who are the agents?

Mike Love, Daniel McPeake, Eddie Shapiro, Vanesa Tonova, Georgie June, Aly Hamdan, and Krishan Mistry in Crazy Rich Agents (Credit: BBC/Plum Pictures/Paul Husband)

According to the official BBC Two synopsis, the agents “come from all walks of life: a former care home behavioural therapist, an international model, a building society worker, a Dubai estate agent, and a former music producer”.

“We follow the rookies over the so-called ‘summer killing season’ as they try and win luxury listings, throw extravagant open houses, and charm millionaire clients – but they soon find out that the commission is hard won with sales falling through and difficult VIP clients…”

Is there a trailer for the series?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Crazy Rich Agents begins at 9pm on Sunday 6 August on BBC Two. New episodes will air weekly, with the full series available to stream online on BBC iPlayer as part of a boxset immediately after the initial broadcast of the first episode.

How many episodes are there?

Crazy Rich Agents is a four-part series, with each episode running to around an hour long.

Where was it filmed?

Across the four-part series, the agents sell properties in a variety of different locations – including houses in Mayfair and on The Bishop’s Avenue (also known as “Billionaire’s Row”), a seafront villa overlooking Monaco, an £80 million mansion in Knightsbridge, a family home in Leicester, and luxury apartments in Manhattan to name just a few.

Why should I watch it?