Everything you need to know about Henpocalypse ahead of its BBC Two debut

Henpocalypse, a new comedy about a hen do after the end of the world, is set to begin on BBC Two this week.

The series, which was created by Hullraisers’ Caroline Moran, stars actors from the likes of Channel 4 hit We Are Lady Parts and acclaimed BBC One drama The Responder.

What is Henpocalypse about?

According to the official BBC Two synopsis, Henpocalypse follows “Zara and her bridal party, who leave their Birmingham council estate for a messy hen do in an isolated Welsh cottage. However, the fun gets derailed by the end of the world.”

“Forced to break quarantine and venture into post-Apocalyptic Snowdonia, the hens start to piece together what happened in the outside world - but with only their plastic hen do tat and zero survival skills to call on, how will the women fare against Armageddon?”

Who stars in Henpocalypse?

Elizabeth Berrington as Bernadette, Lucie Shorthouse as Zara, Lauren O’Rourke as Veena, Callie Cooke as Shelly, and Kate O’Flynn as Jen in Henpocalypse! (Credit: BBC Two)

Lucie Shorthouse plays Zara, a young woman about to get married. Shorthouse is best known for playing Momtaz in Channel 4’s We Are Lady Parts, but you might also know her from appearing in Line of Duty and the film adaptation of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Callie Cooke plays Shelley, the chief bridesmaid and organiser of the hen do. Cooke had a particularly prolific year last year, and you’ll likely recognise her from appearing in the BBC One drama Rules of the Game, the Disney+ action comedy Wedding Season, the BBC Three comedy Peacock, and another BBC One drama called Cheaters.

They’re joined by Elizabeth Berrington (The Responder, The Pact) as Zara’s mother Bernadette, Lauren O’Rourke (White Gold, Drifters) as conspiracy theorist Veena, Kate O’Flynn (Landscapers, Everyone Else Burns) as Jen, and Ben McGregor (The Tuckers) as Drew among others.

Who writes and directs Henpocalypse?

Henpocalypse was created by Caroline Moran, who’s previously worked on Hullraisers and Raised By Wolves (which was created by and is based on the childhood of her sister, columnist Caitlin Moran).

The series was directed by Holly Walsh (Motherland) and Jack Clough (People Just Do Nothing, Beaver Falls).

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Henpocalypse?

Henpocalypse! starts on Tuesday 15 August at 10pm on BBC Two, with new episodes airing at the same time each week. You’ll also be able to stream the full series as a boxset on BBC iPlayer immediately.

How many episodes are there?

Henpocalypse is a six-part comedy, with each episode running to just under half an hour long.

Where is Henpocalypse filmed?

Henpocalypse was filmed on location in Wirral and Eryri (better known as Snowdonia), the former being where the bridal party live and the latter being where the hen do is taking place.

Will there be a Season 2?

It’s a little too early to say for sure, but as soon as there’s official comment from BBC Two or any of the cast and crew of Henpocalypse we’ll update this piece with any and all relevant information.

Why should I watch Henpocalypse?