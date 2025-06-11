Dozens of power outages are impacting more than 10,000 customers in Colorado.

At around 10pm on Tuesday (10 June), Xcel's outage map showed dozens of outages impacting more than 10,000 customers. One of the largest outages impacted 9,770 customers across Arvada, Denver and Westminster. Another outage left 978 customers without power in Lakewood.

Xcel Energy has since said it has made progress in restoring power to thousands of its customers across the Denver metro area. However, as of 1am on Wednesday, roughly 2,100 customers across the Denver metro area remain without power.

The outage map shows 1,010 customers without power in the Lakewood area and 1,135 customers without power across the Denver-Aurora area. The cause of the outages is unknown at this time, and the restoration time varies for each outage.

One user wrote on X: “Power out in the Two Creeks neighborhood in Lakewood… also all the crossing arms between 10th and Colfax are stuck in the down position.” Xcel Energy has not issued an update however it has posted a response to users on X who are posting that they are experiencing power outages in their area.

The post says: “Please DM us your full service address and we report the power outage and reply with any information we have available concerning the power outage. You may also view outage information online at http://spr.ly/60114yowx.“