More than 100,000 people are without power in Houston after severe and strong storms caused outages.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At one point on Tuesday morning (27 May), more than 180,000 people were without power. According to Centerpoint Energy, as of 3:20 a.m., 120,259 customers were without power.

It comes as severe storms moved across the Houston area early Tuesday morning, prompting watches and warnings. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 5 a.m. for the following counties: Austin, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Houston, Jackson, Liberty, Madison, Matagorda, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington, and Wharton County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thunderstorms are expected early Tuesday morning and then a warm afternoon with highs near 90. The unsettled pattern continues into Wednesday, with showers and thunderstorms and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday looks muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms again. Friday and Saturday bring isolated showers and thunderstorms, with highs back to around 90.

If you see a downed power line, you're urged to stay away from the power line and contact Centerpoint or Energy. One user on Reddit who lives in Houston posted that they get power outages “at nearly any sign of rain”.

The user said: “I don't know what has changed but this past year, any time there is even light rain or just thunder, we get a power outage that usually lasts at least an hour. Just had one that lasted three hours. Power went out again at midnight and as of around 2 am it is still not back.”