At least eight victims have been attacked during a “targeted terror attack” involving Molotov cocktails in Boulder, Colorado.

The attack occurred on Sunday afternoon just before 1:30p.m. at the intersection of 13th Street and Pearl Street. According to reports there was a group of people participating in a pro-Israel demonstration when the attack occurred.

A man reportedly attacked a group with what the police describe as a "makeshift flamethrower" and "Molotov cocktails". The FBI said it was a "regularly scheduled, weekly, peaceful event"

Boulder Police said they were evacuating several blocks of the typically popular pedestrian mall area, saying that there were 'several victims' in the attack. The suspect, 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, an Egyptian national, has been taken into custody. Authorities say he shouted "free Palestine" during the attack.

Police asked residents to avoid the stretch of Pearl Street between Walnut and Pine as they continue to investigate. FBI Director Kash Patel posted on social media: “Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available." Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement that he was “closely monitoring” the situation, adding that “hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable.”

Colorado officials have confirmed at least there were at least eight victims in the attack. Police said four women and four men aged between 52 and 88 were taken to hospitals in the Denver area.

At least one of person is in a critical condition. The victims are being treated for burns and other injuries.

The FBI is investigating the attack as a suspected act of terrorism and is working with the Boulder Police Department to process the crime scene. Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett has spoken out following the "appalling attack". Taking to X he wrote: "I want to be clear that violence and hatred have no place here. Attacks like these seek to strike terror in people's hearts and divide us from one another, but Boulder will stand strong together."

Boulder police say they will step up security at Jewish events in the coming days. Boulder County Historic Courthouse, near the scene of the attack, will remain closed on Monday.