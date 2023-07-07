Britney Spears was reportedly hit in the face by the bodyguard of Victor Wembanyama

Britney Spears has thanked fans and local authorities for “the tremendous amounts of love and support” she has received, after allegedly being hit in the face in Las Vegas.

The singer said the incident had been “super embarrassing” but she had wanted to share it to “urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect”. Spears was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday (5 July) by a security guard after approaching French basketball star Victor Wembanyama in a Las Vegas hotel.

Posting online following the incident, the pop star said she had been on the way to dinner when she had recognised Wembanyama and went to “congratulate him on his success”.

In her statement she claimed that she had “tapped” Wembanyama on the shoulder to get his attention before being “backhanded” in the face.

Police issue statement about the incident

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed in a statement to the PA news agency it had been called to a report of an assault on Wednesday evening at Las Vegas Boulevard.

The force said the incident had been documented in a police report, but no arrest or citations had been issued.

Britney Spears Featured Image - 2023-07-07T120537.444.jpg

Spears praises fans for their support

“This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but it’s out there already,” Spears wrote. “However, I think it’s important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect.”

She added: “I cherish the tremendous amounts of love and support I am receiving at the moment. Thank you to the Las Vegas PD and the detectives for their support.”

What has NBA star said about the incident?

Wembanyama, the top pick in this year’s NBA draft, told US broadcasters on Thursday (6 July) that a person had “grabbed” him “from behind” while he was in a crowded hall walking to a restaurant.

The 19-year-old said: “I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force… and I didn’t stop to look, I kept walking to enjoy the nice dinner.”

Wembanyama added that he did not think the incident was a “big deal” and when he returned to his hotel room he found out Spears was involved. He also said: “It turns out it was Britney Spears but I didn’t know, I never saw her face.”

Spears had been in Las Vegas with her husband, Sam Asghari, who she married in June last year.