Colorado portrait of Trump: US President flips out over 'distorted' portrait of himself that's been hanging up for nearly six years
He wrote on his Truth Social website on Sunday (23 March): “Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before”. Trump said a portrait of President Barack Obama created by the same artist, Sarah Boardman, “looks wonderful.”
But the president slammed the image of himself as “truly the worst.” The president insisted that “many people” have called and written to complain about the image, which he blamed on Gov. Jared Polis (D).
But Polis wasn’t behind the painting, which was commissioned in 2018, before he took office. The portrait was unveiled in 2019 and the artist Boardman said her image was meant to stand the test of time.
“In five, 10, 15, 20 years, he will be another president on the wall who is only historical background and he needs to look neutral,” she said, according to Colorado Public Radio. The president’s critics have mocked him over the meltdown.
