Tesla has announced a recall of more than 46,000 Cybertrucks in the United States to address a potential safety hazard.

The recall, which covers vehicles built between November 2023 and February 27, 2024, involves an exterior panel that could detach while driving, posing a road hazard and increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall was prompted by a report received by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on February 21, 2024. Tesla acknowledged that a stainless-steel exterior trim panel may detach, creating a detectable noise inside the vehicle or even visibly separating from the truck. The automaker has stated that it will replace the rail panel assembly with a new one that meets durability testing requirements.

Tesla reported that it is aware of 151 warranty claims related to the issue, but there have been no reported collisions or injuries. Although the company does not break down Cybertruck delivery figures, analyst estimates suggest that the recalled vehicles account for the vast majority of Cybertrucks currently on the road.

This recall is another setback for Tesla, which has already faced challenges this year. The company’s stock has dropped nearly 42%, amid rising competition in the electric vehicle market, an aging product lineup, and growing backlash against CEO Elon Musk, particularly in relation to his involvement in cuts to federal spending under the Trump administration.

Demand for the Cybertruck has also shown signs of weakness, particularly toward the end of 2023, as delays and design concerns impacted consumer interest. Shares of Tesla fell 1.4% in premarket trading following the announcement.

Tesla is no stranger to recalls, having topped the list of US recalls in 2024, with its vehicles accounting for over 5.1 million recall notices. However, many issues with Tesla vehicles have been addressed through over-the-air software updates.