The dire wolf, a species thought to be extinct for over 12,500 years, has been brought back to life in what scientists are calling a historic leap forward in biotechnology.

Colossal Biosciences, the Texas-based company behind the breakthrough, announced the successful birth of three dire wolf pups - two males named Romulus and Remus, and one female named Khaleesi. The pups were created using advanced gene-editing techniques, including 20 unique germline edits derived from ancient DNA. Of those, 15 edits came from genetic variants not seen in over 12,000 years.

CEO Ben Lamm said, “Our team took DNA from a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull and made healthy dire wolf puppies… Today, our team gets to unveil some of the magic they are working on and its broader impact on conservation.”

The dire wolves are being cared for on a 2,000-acre ecological preserve certified by the American Humane Society, with Colossal employing a full-time team to monitor their well-being.

“This massive milestone is the first of many coming examples demonstrating that our end-to-end de-extinction technology stack works,” added Lamm.

Colossal also confirmed the successful cloning of critically endangered red wolves - another species threatened with extinction - as part of its broader conservation mission.

Harvard geneticist and Colossal co-founder Dr. George Church called the dire wolf "an early example" of de-extinction using technologies like ancient DNA sequencing and gene editing, adding that it marks “the largest number of precise genomic edits in a healthy vertebrate so far.”

The announcement has been met with praise from conservationists and cultural figures alike, including Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, who said: “Ben and Colossal have created magic by bringing these majestic beasts back to our world.”

Colossal says the wolves will remain under observation, with long-term plans to restore them to protected lands and further support biodiversity recovery efforts.