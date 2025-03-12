A father who forced his eight-year-old adopted daughter to continuously jump on a trampoline in extreme heat as punishment which resulted in her death, has been jailed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Schwarz, 49, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the 2020 death of Jaylin Schwarz in Odessa, Texas. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison. His wife, Ashley Schwarz, was found guilty of capital murder on May 1, 2023, and was sentenced to three life terms.

Jaylin died on August 29, 2020, after being subjected to severe punishment by her adoptive parents. According to Odessa Police, officers responded to a medical call at the Schwarz home and found Jaylin deceased at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigators revealed that Jaylin was not allowed to eat breakfast or drink water and was forced to jump continuously on a trampoline in the scorching 43C (110F) heat as punishment. Coroners ruled her cause of death as dehydration and classified it as homicide.

Ector County District Attorney’s Office said: “Investigators later discovered that Daniel and his wife, Ashley, had forced their daughter to jump on a trampoline for an extended period without food or water as a form of punishment. The trampoline's surface temperature was approximately 110 degrees at the time. This outcome is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our prosecutors and the Odessa Police Department in seeking justice.”

Jaylin Schwarz, eight, died after being forced to jump on the trampoline in extreme heat as punishment | GoFundMe

Daniel and Ashley Schwarz were Jaylin’s legal guardians at the time of her death. Ashley was convicted of capital murder, while Daniel pleaded guilty to manslaughter as part of a plea deal.

Jaylin’s biological mother, Alysha Anderton, had been fighting for custody of Jaylin and her sister, Jayde, who was also under the Schwarz couple’s care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel and Ashley Schwarz | Odessa Police

In a social media post, Anderton expressed heartbreak over her daughter's death: “I was too late. And all I can think about is her leaving this world not knowing how much I love her and how much I wanted her. It’s not fair that they got so many memories with her and all I’m left with is a hole in my heart that’s so big that I’m completely numb and empty. A part of my soul has died and I will never be the same ever again.”

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to assist Anderton with legal fees, funeral costs, and support for Jayde. It said: “The proceeds from this fundraiser will go into a savings account to help cover Jaylin's burial costs, legal fees for the ongoing battle, and future counseling, medical, and educational costs for Jayde, in order for her to overcome the horrific abuse she sustained and the tragedy of losing her sister.”