Coyote fire: Evacuation warnings in place as fire crews battle huge blaze in Somerset area of El Dorado County
The Coyote Fire burning in El Dorado County, California, has so far burned 554 acres, and an evacuation warning remains in place. The evacuation warning is in place from Omo Ranch Road south to Farnham Ridge Road, according to Cal Fire.
People are advised to be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice, and to use Mt. Aukum Road if they do. The fire is located in a remote area with limited access and rough terrain.
Air and ground resources are both working to combat the fire. The fire’s plume is so large that it can be seen from as far away as Columbia in Tuolumne and West Point in Calaveras County.
The flames broke out after 2 p.m. along Coyoteville Lane and Cedar Creek Road. The blaze quickly grew in size.
CAL Fire reports that structures are threatened, and local aircraft, engines, and personnel have been dispatched to help fight the fire.