Investigators in Indiana say a woman fatally shot a 21-year-old driver who honked at her while she was stopped at a green light.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A murder charge was filed against Deborah Benefiel, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, for allegedly shooting and killing Kentrell Settles during a road rage dispute on 17 October. According to prosecutors, Settles honked his horn at Benefiel while she was stopped at a green traffic signal at the intersection of West 38th Street and Georgetown Road.

Benefiel then followed Settles, yelled at him and eventually shot into his vehicle on Donald Avenue, Indianapolis law enforcement officials said. Settles was hit in the chest and taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said detectives tracked Benefiel down within only a few hours of the road rage shooting with help from technology that analyzes license plates across the city. “A moment of anger should not cost someone their life,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

Investigators in Indiana say a woman fatally shot a 21-year-old driver who honked at her while she was stopped at a green light. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The 23-year-old woman was in court on Tuesday for murder and criminal recklessness charges. Marion County court records show the judge ordered Benefiel to be held without bond.

Another court hearing is scheduled for 4 November.