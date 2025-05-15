A viral TikTok video showing a man publicly accusing his wife of infidelity at his surprise birthday party has taken a new twist, with fresh speculation suggesting the couple may have reconciled.

New Jersey firefighter Nick Galante publicly confronted his wife, Samantha, at his 40th birthday party earlier this week in a now-viral TikTok video.

What began as a seemingly heartfelt tribute quickly turned into a profanity-laced tirade, as Nick accused her of infidelity in front of stunned guests. Moments earlier, he had asked her to remove her wedding ring under the pretext of reminiscing about their wedding day

The dramatic moment, captured on camera, has since racked up millions of views. The party, ironically, had been organised by Samantha herself.

“I f**king know everything. That’s right, b***h. I know everything,” he said to gasps from the crowd. He claimed to have seen explicit images of the alleged lover and said she had taken emergency contraception. “I f**king hate you. I hate what you did to my children, the life you f**king stole from them,” he added.

In the days following the incident, Samantha, who share three children with Nick, told the Daily Mail that the couple are “trying to work things out” despite the intense public backlash. “There’s a lot of misinformation out there,” she said, without providing further details.

A second video has since gone viral showing Nick and Samantha dancing together on the dancefloor at what appears to be their wedding. The lavish reception, glittering outfits, and upbeat music have only fuelled further debate in the comments section. One user wrote: “She got all that but still cheated??”

The internet has since deeply invested in the couple’s status. One TikTok user claimed: “I spoke with Nick yesterday. His mother-in-law became very sick right after the party, and for now, they are still together.”

Others disputed that. “No, they are not. They’re getting divorced,” another commenter wrote. “Their first meeting with the judge is in two weeks. They still live in the same house and are going to counselling for co-parenting, but they are definitely getting divorced.”

Another person, claiming to have mutual friends with Nick said: “They are not back together. They have to live in the same house until things are settled.”

While Nick has remained silent publicly, his name continues to trend on social media. One commenter begged for clarity, writing: “Please tell Nick we need a part 2.” Another added, “His sister is on here though and may make a video, idk.”

There have also been rumours of him setting up a GoFundMe page to “help him with divorce costs”, but checks show this is untrue. The fundraiser was created for another person with the same name.

Galante, a firefighter with the Belleville Fire Department, has previously been recognised for his service, including a role as an arson investigator.