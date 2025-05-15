TikTok star Dan Lawrence appears to have debuted a new relationship, 18 months after he split from his now ex-wife Lucy Claire after just a few weeks of marriage.

Dan originally went viral on TikTok and Facebook alongside his ex-wife Lucy Claire for their videos which showed them pranking each other. They then posted lots of family content with their now four-year-old daughter Harper.

But, in January 2024, fans were shocked when Dan uploaded an emotional video in which he cried as he revealed Lucy had told him she wanted to end their marriage in November 2023 - just weeks after they tied the knot.

In the video, which was filmed the day after their break up on November 15, Dan, now aged 41, said that Lucy had told him she no longer wished to be with him because she didn't love him anymore. They had only married in September. At the time, he also said that they had to continue to pretend to be a "happy family" as they had commitments together and videos they must publish.

Lucy, now age 27, published a statement on their split on her Instagram page shortly afterwards. She said her decision to end her marriage was not one that she had taken lightly, called Dan an "incredible father", and said the pair were focusing on raising Harper and being the best parents they could be.

Since their split, the pair have created their own seperate Instagram and TikTok pages and have continued with their social media careers solo. Now, Dan have sparked rumours that he has begun a new relationship - with a woman some fans claim looks very much like his ex.

Social media star Dan Lawrence with his rumoured new girlfriend Amy-Lucy. Dan first went viral online by posting videos with his now ex-wife Lucy Claire, but the pair split in November 2023. Photo by Facebook/ItsDanLawrence. | Facebook/ItsDanLawrence

Dan posted a photo with the woman, we now know is called Amy-Lucy, on his Facebook page on Monday April 21, with a cryptic post. The photo showed them both beaming at the camera while holding a dog. The photo was only captioned: “Meet Honey-Baby’s mummy”. He did not clarify who she was or the nature of the relationship between them at that point.

The dad-of-one then included the Amy-Lucy in one of his Facebook and TikTok videos days later, on Thursday April 24. The video showed the content creator hitting back at trolls who, according to the caption, had told Amy-Lucy to “stay away” from him. He confirmed her name by tagging her page in the post.

Former TikTok couple Dan and Lucy with their now four-year-old daughter Harper. The pair split in November 2023 after around two months or marriage. Photo by Instagram/DanLawrenceComedy. | Photo by Instagram/DanLawrenceComedy.

One fan commented: “Are you sure it's appropriate to publicly advertise your new girlfriend on here? Lucy has kept things dignified and private”. The star denied launching a romance with Amy-Lucy. “I haven’t advertised that I’ve got a new gf. This vid is about a hater I’ve had to deal with for over 10 years.” Another fan commented and asked the influencer to confirm if he was in a relationship with Amy-Lucy or not. Dan replied: “It’s none of yours or anyone’s business,” alongside a laughing face emoji. He later commented that it was “so bizarre” that people wanted to know about his romantic status.

Dan did, however, later confirm that he had met Amy-Lucy, who is an aesthetics practitioner, because she had been carrying out a body sculpting procedure on him. On Wednesday, May 7, he posted a video of him attending an appointment with her for the treatment. In the caption, he wrote: “Meet Amy-Lucy & her magical hands This last 2-3 years I’ve continued to let myself go. . . Today I put me first. . . Amy-Lucy has given me the confidence to be myself again and has made me want to be better for me.”

She then appeared in another of his Facebook and TikTok videos, with a skit about the pair trying to get a meal deal together from a supermarket. Many people took this as confirmation that the pair have a more personal connection. One person said: “So glad you’ve found someone else.” Others were quick to point out that they thought Amy-Lucy had a striking resemblance to his ex. “She’s so much like Lucy. Dan clearly likes a particular type of girl.”

Amy-Lucy has not included any content about Dan on her page, but it is a business page and she does not appear to include any details about her personal life on it so that is likely why.

Dan’s former wife Lucy Claire has remained quiet on her relationship status on her social media pages. Back in March, however, she revealed she had suffered a miscarriage at 18 weeks pregnant, after finding out she was expecting a second baby girl a year after her marriage split. She did not give details of who the dad was.

Alongside a carousel of images which included her taking a selfie in the mirror of what was her growing bump, she wrote: “In November, I found out I was unexpectedly pregnant. . . Add to the fact I was dealing with complications with the baby, being incredibly sick + fainting A LOT, attempting to hide at various big events . . . Fast forward a few months, as the initial chaos + sickness calmed down and my cravings for cold red peppers and snack boards increased 10x, I found out she was a little girl . . .

“But, after 18 weeks and before we’d had the chance to share the news with Harper (and many who this post will come as a shock to) we unexpectedly found out that I’d lost the baby. It’s been incredibly tough, and I’ve been laying low to give myself the space to process + also now as I recover from surgery. . . “

She concluded with a message to her baby: “To my daughter who would’ve been called Hallie, growing you for 18 weeks was an absolute privilege.” She added that she was sharing her experience “even if only to acknowledge her for [her] own sanity and make other women who have experienced this feel less alone”.

The baby loss support charity Tommy’s offers advice and support for those who have suffered a miscarriage or baby loss.