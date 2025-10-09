A police investigation has been launched after a woman died on the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland in California.

Anaheim Police Department said the deceased guest has been identified as a woman in her 60s and that she was found unresponsive at the end of the ride. The woman was quickly rushed to hospital after security guards attempted to perform CPR, but died shortly afterwards.

Sergeant Matt Sutter from Anaheim Police confirmed that the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner will determine an official cause of death. However, the Orange County Register originally reported that the guest died after having a suspected heart attack.

A spokesman for the City of Anaheim said: “This appears to be an unfortunate medical episode, and our thoughts go out [to] the family." The Haunted Mansion has been a permanent fixture at California's Disneyland since 1969.

It has been described as being suitable for people of all ages and travels at a slow pace. The amusement park's website says: “The Haunted Mansion is dark and contains some mildly frightening scenes, but there is no gore.

"The ghostly residents are friendly and the ride is slow-moving." The Haunted Mansion also appears at other Disneyland locations across the globe, including in Tokyo, Paris and in Florida.