US President Donald Trump has unveiled a new line of fragrances that are now on sale to buy.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The products include "Fight Fight Fight" and "Victory 47" colognes for men and "Fight Fight Fight" and "Victory 47" perfumes for women. The scents are described as a "rallying cry in a bottle” and are being promoted as luxury, limited-edition items built around Trump's image and legacy.

The fragrances are available for immediate purchase, with prices for the Victory 47 editions set at $249 a bottle. According to the website, the products embody themes of resilience, victory, power and confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The packaging features the president's likeness and symbolic gestures, such as a raised fist or golden statue. The fragrances are now on sale through GetTrumpFragrances.com.

Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday: "Trump Fragrances are here. They're called 'Victory 45-47' because they're all about Winning, Strength, and Success—for men and women. ... Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning!" Listed below are the fragrances on sale.

Fight Fight Fight - Cologne for Men

The cologne, which the website says is for "patriots who never back down," is said to deliver "rich, robust notes." Fragrance critic reviews and user comments on the resource site Fragrantica indicate notes of cardamom, geranium, fougère accord and an overall woody, spicy and aromatic character.

Fight Fight Fight - Perfume for Women

The sister scent is described as "empowering" on the official website, crafted for women "who embody strength and grace, like President Trump." The perfume, which comes in a white and gold bottle, "blends delicate floral notes and a burst of citrus for an elegant finish," the website says.

Victory 47 - Trump Cologne for Men

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This limited-edition cologne is framed as a collectible item commemorating Trump's "historic victory and upcoming inauguration as the 47th President." The fragrance is said to blend "rich, masculine notes with a refined, lasting finish." The scent comes in a bottle designed as a golden Trump statue.

Victory 47 - Trump Perfume for Women

The Victory 47 perfume arrives in a rose gold statue bottle and promises to capture "confidence, beauty, and unstoppable determination." The scent is described as "sophisticated, subtly feminine."