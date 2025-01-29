F-35 crash Alaska: Fighter jet crashes and explodes at Eielson Air Force Base with pilot managing to escape - watch video that captures moment
Footage captured at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska shows the F-35 fighter jet barrelling to the ground before exploding on Tuesday afternoon (28 January). The jet can be seen flailing around in mid air before crashing to the ground, exploding in flames.
While the pilot is seen safely descending underneath a parachute. It remains unclear what caused the pilot to eject and send the jet crashing to the ground at this stage.
In a statement the 354th Fighter Wing's office described the incident it as causing significant damage. They said: “The pilot is safe and has been transported to Bassett Army Hospital for further evaluation.”
Col. Paul Townsend, commander of the fighter wing, added: “Our people are our most important resource, and we are committed in ensuring their safety and security. I can assure you the United States Air Force will conduct a thorough investigation in hopes to minimize the chances of such occurrences from happening again.”
Townsend also told reporters that the pilot had been executing “standard procedures” at the time of the incident. He added: “I think it is premature to speculate on the causes of the incident, essentially [the pilot] experienced an inflight malfunction, was safely able to eject, but resulted in the crash of the aircraft.”
The F-35A is the Air Force's latest fighter jet that had replaced the F-16 Fighting Falcons, and the A-10 Thunderbolt II's. There are currently 54 of the jets stationed at the base, which is situated near Fairbanks, according to Anchorage Daily News. The jets are long-range supersonic jets that come with stealth capability, and are also capable of reaching anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one mission.
