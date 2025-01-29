Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A F-35 fighter jet crashes and exploded, bursting into flames, at an Air Force base - with the pilot managing to escape unscathed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage captured at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska shows the F-35 fighter jet barrelling to the ground before exploding on Tuesday afternoon (28 January). The jet can be seen flailing around in mid air before crashing to the ground, exploding in flames.

While the pilot is seen safely descending underneath a parachute. It remains unclear what caused the pilot to eject and send the jet crashing to the ground at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement the 354th Fighter Wing's office described the incident it as causing significant damage. They said: “The pilot is safe and has been transported to Bassett Army Hospital for further evaluation.”

Col. Paul Townsend, commander of the fighter wing, added: “Our people are our most important resource, and we are committed in ensuring their safety and security. I can assure you the United States Air Force will conduct a thorough investigation in hopes to minimize the chances of such occurrences from happening again.”

Townsend also told reporters that the pilot had been executing “standard procedures” at the time of the incident. He added: “I think it is premature to speculate on the causes of the incident, essentially [the pilot] experienced an inflight malfunction, was safely able to eject, but resulted in the crash of the aircraft.”

The F-35A is the Air Force's latest fighter jet that had replaced the F-16 Fighting Falcons, and the A-10 Thunderbolt II's. There are currently 54 of the jets stationed at the base, which is situated near Fairbanks, according to Anchorage Daily News. The jets are long-range supersonic jets that come with stealth capability, and are also capable of reaching anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one mission.