FBG Murda: Dallas rapper 'shot multiple times in his car' in Irving, Texas - has he been killed, who is he?
The incident reportedly took place while he was sitting inside his car in his own hometown on Tuesday (26 August). Video footage from the aftermath showed Murda pleading, “I can’t walk, help me, I’m shot,” moments before paramedics arrived.
The footage shows him lying on the ground and has been shared on social media. According to early reports, Murda was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition.
Police are investigating the attack and no suspects have yet been identified. FBG Murda has steadily been carving out a reputation as one of Dallas’ rising voices in the drill rap scene. Known for his raw lyrics and dynamic flow, he often captures the essence of street life, ambition, and survival in his tracks.
News of the shooting has sparked shock among fans and fellow artists. Authorities have yet to confirm a motive, but there is speculation online about gang rivalries and personal disputes.