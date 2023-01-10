Montecito residents, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been ordered to evacuate their homes as heavy rain leads to flooding and mudslides throughout the region

Residents of Montecito, the home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are being told to flee their home. It is unknown whether Harry and Meghan are currently at their California home, however, it is believed that the Prince is in New York doing publicity rounds during the publication of his highly-anticipated memoir Spare.

The weather in California has been deadly so far. Reports have come out about the death of multiple people, including a five-year-old boy who was washed away in flooding.

Parts of the state are at risk of mudslides, landslides and flooding. In addition to this, officials have said that an “enormous cyclone” is gathering off the coast.

What is happening in Montecito?

The Montecito Fire Department issued an urgent evacuation order to Montecito residents on the vening on Monday 9 January. Heavy rain in the early hours of Monday morning meant that some areas had already flood, with others at risk of becoming dangerous.

The area of California, located on the central coast, is popular with celebrities. Alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex residing there, other celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Oprah Winfrey and Ariana Grande also residing in Montecito.

Roads have been closed and residents have been told to evacuate their homes in California. (Credit: Getty Images)

The evacuation order applied to all residents in the area. Montecito was hit five years ago during extreme weather, with 23 people dying amid a mudslide.

Further bad weather is forecast throughout the week. Flash flooding is expected to take place throughout the Santa Barbara County, where Monecito is located, with 90% of California said to be under flood watch.

How many people have died in California storms?

Unfortunatly According to reports, the dangerous weather in California has so far cost the life of 14 people.