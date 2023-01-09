The Met Office has warned parts of England and Wales will see persistent heavy rain on Tuesday

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for heavy rain this week as storms batter the UK.

The national forecaster has warned the persistent strong winds and rain will hit the northwest of England on Tuesday (10 January), and flooding of some homes and businesses is “likely”.

In an alert, the forecaster said outbreaks will spread across England and Wales, with heavier and more persistent rain in northwestern parts.

People are being told to expect persistent heavy rain from 6am until 8pm, and rainfall of between 60-80mm could accumulate over parts of Cumbria.

The persistent heavy rain may lead to some travel disruption and flooding alerts are also in place for Tuesday.

The Met Office has warned people to expect flooding, travel problems and possible power supply problems. The forecaster s said flooding of homes and businesses is "likely", while bus and train services will probably take longer than usual.

A spokesman added: "Outbreaks of rain will spread across England and Wales during Tuesday. This will be heaviest and most persistent across parts of northwest England, particularly over higher ground. Rainfall totals of 60-80 mm could accumulate over parts of Cumbria."

The expected areas affected include:

Derby

Derbyshire

Blackburn

Blackpool

Cheshire East

Cheshire West

Chester

Cumbria

Greater Manchester

Lancashire

Merseyside

Warrington

Staffordshire Stoke-on-Trent

North Yorkshire

The public are being told to make the most of the mild temperatures this week, as forecasters suggest next week will become bitterly cold once again.