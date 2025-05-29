Multiple people have been shot at Lakewood's Harry Todd Park in Washington.

The shooting happened at Harry Todd Park, located at Woodlawn Street Southwest and North Throne Lane Southwest in the Tillicum neighborhood on Wednesday (28 May). First responders took multiple victims on scene to area hospitals, according to West Pierce Fire and Rescue.

Lakewood police say there are reports of at least seven victims, with three in critical condition. Currently, there are no suspects in custody.

Lakewood PD is continuing its investigation into the shooting, and believes there is no ongoing threat to the community at this time. The LPD confirmed to KOMO News the shooting occurred sometime before 8 p.m.

The LPD continued to note that five of the seven victims were found in the park, and two others walked to the hospital. More updates to follow.