The former US attorney for the eastern district of Virginia was found dead in Alexandria, authorities said.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement on social media, Alexandria police announced that at about 9.18am on Saturday, police responded to the 900 block of Beverley Drive following reports of an unresponsive woman. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities located a deceased woman who they later identified as 43-year-old Jessica Aber.

Police said: “In a matter of protocol, an investigation is under way surrounding the circumstances of her death. The office of the chief medical examiner of Virginia will determine the cause and manner of death”. Currently the cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former US attorney for the eastern district of Virginia was found dead in Alexandria, authorities said. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Aber began her career in 2009 at the US district court for the eastern district of Virginia where she prosecuted financial fraud, public corruption, violent crime and child exploitation cases. From 2015 to 2016, she served on an assignment as counsel to the assistant attorney general from the justice department’s criminal division.

From 2016 until becoming US attorney, Aber served as the deputy chief of the criminal division for the US district court for the eastern district of Virginia, the US attorney’s office said. Aber was nominated by Joe Biden on 10 August 2021 and was unanimously confirmed by the Senate. On 20 January – the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration – Aber announced her resignation after serving in her role for more than three years.

In response to reports of Aber’s death, Erik Sieber, the current US attorney of the eastern district of Virginia released a statement, saying: “We are heartbroken beyond words to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague, US attorney Jessica Aber. She was unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being. We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all too brief time in this world.”