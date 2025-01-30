Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An American Airlines regional jet collided mid-air with an army helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two aircraft crashed into the Potomac River, where a massive rescue operation is underway. The plane was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, and three US Army soldiers were on board the military helicopter. About 300 emergency responders are in "rescue mode", with police divers and boats searching the water for survivors in windy, dark conditions.

At least 12 of the bodies have been recovered during search-and-rescue operations, NBC Washington reported, citing two sources close to the recovery efforts. Among the passengers onboard the American Airlines flight were figure skating athletes, coaches and family members who had been at a development camp in Wichita, U.S. Figure Skating said. “These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas,” U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An American Airlines regional jet collided mid-air with an army helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

It added: “We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available.”

Officials have not yet said how many casualties there were. There are currently divers on both aircraft, as well as boats in the water, Washington Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said at a news conference early Thursday (30 January).

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said she was sending "love and prayers" to those connected to victims of the Potomac plane crash late last night. She also said in a post on X that the next news conference from the multi-agency unified response team would be at 7.30 a.m. ET today.