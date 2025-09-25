A British law graduate has been “brutally murdered” at her home in America.

June Bunyan, 37, a law graduate, was reportedly killed at her place of residence in California on September 11 after moving there to fulfil her dream of becoming a defence attorney. She reportedly suffered 'traumatic neck injuries' during a 'violent murder' at her home.

A 25-year-old man, named Jonathan Renteria, has been arrested in connection with her death and is being held at Twin Towers Correctional Facility on $4million (£2.96million) bail, local media reported. The charges against him are said to include murder, as well as a breach of the California Health and Safety Code, being Mutilation, Disinterment or Sexual Contact with Human Remains.

The UK Foreign Office has confirmed they are supporting the family of a British woman who died in the US, and are in contact with local authorities. Ms Bunyan's heartbroken friends and family have been forced to set up a GoFundMe to raise the funds to transport her body back to the UK and lay her body to rest 'with dignity'.

The 37-year-old's pal Vicky Tulika set up the fundraiser on behalf of Ms Bunyan's parents, Jill and Lyle Bunyan. The fundraiser reads: “With unimaginable heartbreak, we share the devastating news that our beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, June Bunyan, was tragically taken from us due to a violent crime in the United States. Our lives are forever changed. She was only 37.

“Driven by courage and determination, June moved to America to sit the bar exam and pursue her dream of becoming a defence attorney. She worked tirelessly to build herself a better life.June’s life was cut short so far from home, and we are now faced with the heartbreaking task of bringing her back to the UK.

“She can then be laid to rest with the dignity and love she deserves, surrounded by family and friends. We are asking for your help to cover the costs of repatriation to the UK, funeral and burial expenses, and any legal or travel costs associated with this tragedy.

“We never imagined we would be in this position, and asking for help is not easy. But any contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference, and help ease this burden during a time of profound grief.”