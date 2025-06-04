Kai Trump: Maniac storms Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago club resort in Florida wanting to 'marry' teen granddaughter and 'spread gospel'
He scaled the wall early Tuesday morning, where he reportedly told police he wanted to marry Trump's 18-year-old granddaughter Kai and "spread the gospel," according to court records obtained by the Palm Beach Daily News. Anthony Thomas Reyes, 23, was detained by Secret Service agents just after midnight on Tuesday after allegedly climbing the perimeter fence of the club and setting off the security alarms.
A Secret Service spokesperson told NBC News that neither Trump nor any other Secret Service protectees were present at the club at the time of the incident. According to online jail records, Reyes was taken into custody by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and charged with one count of trespassing with intent to commit an offense.
According to jail records, Reyes is currently in custody at the Palm Beach County Detention Center and being held on a $50,000 bond. He reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges, the Palm Beach Daily News reported. According to court records, Reyes is being represented by the Palm Beach County Public Defenders Office, which declined to comment on the matter in the Palm Beach Daily News.
Kai, who recently turned 18, is the daughter of Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and attends The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach. Her mother is Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump's Jr. first wife, who lives in Jupiter.
Court records show that during his first court appearance on Tuesday, Reyes was ordered to have no contact with President Trump, Kai Trump, or any of their family members. He was also ordered not to have contact with any of Trump's properties or any witnesses of the incident, and he was told he could not have weapons or firearms.
