A Texas man is in custody in Palm Beach County, Florida, after he allegedly scaled the wall at President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago club resort. (Photo: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office) | Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

A Texas man is in custody in Palm Beach County, Florida, after he allegedly scaled the wall at President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago club resort.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He scaled the wall early Tuesday morning, where he reportedly told police he wanted to marry Trump's 18-year-old granddaughter Kai and "spread the gospel," according to court records obtained by the Palm Beach Daily News. Anthony Thomas Reyes, 23, was detained by Secret Service agents just after midnight on Tuesday after allegedly climbing the perimeter fence of the club and setting off the security alarms.

A Secret Service spokesperson told NBC News that neither Trump nor any other Secret Service protectees were present at the club at the time of the incident. According to online jail records, Reyes was taken into custody by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and charged with one count of trespassing with intent to commit an offense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Texas man is in custody in Palm Beach County, Florida, after he allegedly scaled the wall at President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago club resort. (Photo: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office) | Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

According to jail records, Reyes is currently in custody at the Palm Beach County Detention Center and being held on a $50,000 bond. He reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges, the Palm Beach Daily News reported. According to court records, Reyes is being represented by the Palm Beach County Public Defenders Office, which declined to comment on the matter in the Palm Beach Daily News.

Kai, who recently turned 18, is the daughter of Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and attends The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach. Her mother is Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump's Jr. first wife, who lives in Jupiter.

Court records show that during his first court appearance on Tuesday, Reyes was ordered to have no contact with President Trump, Kai Trump, or any of their family members. He was also ordered not to have contact with any of Trump's properties or any witnesses of the incident, and he was told he could not have weapons or firearms.