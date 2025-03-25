Louis DeJoy resigns: US Postmaster General steps down as Trump officials consider Postal Service overhaul - his net worth, salary, who will replace him?
The head of the country's mail service confirmed his resignation in a statement on Monday (24 March). Deputy Postmaster General Doug Tulino is set to head the U.S. Postal Service until the USPS governing board names a successor. The next successor has not yet been named.
DeJoy said in the statement released Monday evening "I believe strongly that the organization is well positioned and capable of carrying forward and fully implementing the many strategies and initiatives that comprise our transformation and modernization”, which referred to his "intention to retire." Last month, he asked the USPS Board of Governors in a letter to start a search for a new postmaster general.
His resignation comes weeks after Trump confirmed that his administration is considering having the Commerce Department take control of what Congress set up to be an independent postal service, which Trump has long criticized for its troubled finances. Legal experts say any attempt to bring USPS under the White House's control would likely violate the Postal Reorganization Act of 1970, which transformed what was known as the Post Office Department, a Cabinet-level agency, into "an independent establishment of the executive branch."
Trump has also signalled support for privatizing the United States' mail service, sparking protests across the country by unions of postal workers in recent weeks. DeJoy was appointed to lead the Postal Service during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and has overseen the rise of voting by mail for two presidential elections. In 2021, DeJoy rolled out a 10-year reorganization plan in an attempt to bring financial stability to the postal system.
