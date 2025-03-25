U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is stepping down with immediate effect.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The head of the country's mail service confirmed his resignation in a statement on Monday (24 March). Deputy Postmaster General Doug Tulino is set to head the U.S. Postal Service until the USPS governing board names a successor. The next successor has not yet been named.

DeJoy said in the statement released Monday evening "I believe strongly that the organization is well positioned and capable of carrying forward and fully implementing the many strategies and initiatives that comprise our transformation and modernization”, which referred to his "intention to retire." Last month, he asked the USPS Board of Governors in a letter to start a search for a new postmaster general.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is stepping down with immediate effect. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

His resignation comes weeks after Trump confirmed that his administration is considering having the Commerce Department take control of what Congress set up to be an independent postal service, which Trump has long criticized for its troubled finances. Legal experts say any attempt to bring USPS under the White House's control would likely violate the Postal Reorganization Act of 1970, which transformed what was known as the Post Office Department, a Cabinet-level agency, into "an independent establishment of the executive branch."

Trump has also signalled support for privatizing the United States' mail service, sparking protests across the country by unions of postal workers in recent weeks. DeJoy was appointed to lead the Postal Service during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and has overseen the rise of voting by mail for two presidential elections. In 2021, DeJoy rolled out a 10-year reorganization plan in an attempt to bring financial stability to the postal system.

As of 2021, Louis DeJoy's net worth is estimated to be around $110 million. According to OpenPayrolls he has an average salary of around $341,020.