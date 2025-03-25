The Trump administration is facing political uproar after the White House confirmed that a journalist had been accidentally added to a group chat discussing war plans.

The Atlantic magazine's Jeffrey Goldberg reported that he had been added to a Signal message group which apparently included Vice-President JD Vance and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. He said he had seen classified military plans for US strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen, including weapons packages, targets and timing, two hours before the bombs struck.

Goldberg said he had been added to the message chain, apparently by accident, after receiving a connection request from someone who appeared to be White House National Security Advisor Michael Waltz on 11 March. "If they were going to pick an errant phone number, I mean at least it wasn't somebody who supported the Houthis, because they were actually handing out information that I believe could have endangered the lives of American service people who were involved in that operation," he told PBS in an interview.

Goldberg said he was then added to a chat entitled "Houthi PC small group". He had initially wondered if the messages in the chat might be a hoax until four days later, Saturday 15 March, when he was sitting in a supermarket car park, watching Signal communications about a strike.

When he checked X for updates about Yemen, he wrote, he was stunned to see reports of explosions in the capital city of Sanaa. Signal is generally used by journalists and Washington officials because of the secure nature of its communications, the ability to create aliases, and to send disappearing messages.

A number of accounts that appeared to belong to cabinet members and national security officials were included in the 18-person chat, Goldberg reported. Accounts labelled "JD Vance", the name of the vice-president; "Pete Hegseth," the defence secretary; and "John Ratcliffe," director of the Central Intelligence Agency; were among names in the chain.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday afternoon (24 March) that he was not aware of the Atlantic article. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement: "The attacks on the Houthis have been highly successful and effective," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

“President Trump continues to have the utmost confidence in his national security team, including National Security Advisor Mike Waltz." House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, said the breach had been a mistake, but argued that the chat showed "top level officials doing their job, doing it well".

While Democratic lawmakers demanded an investigation, casting the episode as a national security scandal. Senate Armed Services Committee chairman Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican, said his panel planned to investigate the matter.