A gunman who opened fire in a Manhattan office building on Monday was attempting to reach the National Football League’s (NFL) headquarters but mistakenly took the wrong lift, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

Investigators believe Shane Tamura, a man from Las Vegas with a documented history of mental illness, entered 345 Park Avenue with the intention of attacking the NFL offices but instead ended up in the wrong part of the building. “He seemed to have blamed the NFL,” Adams told MSNBC. “The NFL headquarters was located in the building, and he mistakenly went up the wrong elevator bank.”

The attack left four people dead, including 36-year-old Didarul Islam, an off-duty NYPD officer assigned to a corporate security detail. Islam, an immigrant from Bangladesh, had served with the force for over three years. “He was doing the job that we asked him to do. He put himself in harm’s way. He made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch. “He died as he lived. A hero.”

Surveillance footage showed Tamura exiting a double-parked BMW around 6:30pm carrying an M4 rifle. He walked across a public plaza and into the lobby, where he immediately opened fire, killing Islam. He then fatally shot a woman who attempted to take cover, before firing at a guard behind a security desk and another man in the lobby.

Tamura then took a lift to the 33rd floor, which houses the offices of Rudin Management, the company that owns the building, and killed another individual before turning the gun on himself.

One of the victims has been identified as Wesley LePatner

One of the victims has been identified as Wesley LePatner, a real estate executive at investment firm Blackstone, which also has offices in the building. “Words cannot express the devastation we feel,” Blackstone said in a statement. “Wesley was a beloved member of the Blackstone family and will be sorely missed. She was brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected within our firm and beyond.” LePatner was a Yale graduate and had previously worked at Goldman Sachs.

NBC News reported that a note was found on Tamura’s body referencing the NFL and claiming he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain condition linked to repeated head trauma in contact sports. The note asked that his brain be studied after his death.

Although Tamura played high school football in California nearly two decades ago, no formal connection to the NFL has been identified. Authorities continue to investigate whether the shooter specifically targeted the building because of its NFL affiliation.

The skyscraper at 345 Park Avenue is home to several major tenants, including the NFL, Blackstone, and KPMG.