A Blackstone executive was reportedly among the four people shot and killed by the gunman in a New York office building Monday.

The unidentified executive was shot and killed in the lobby of the Park Avenue office tower by a shooter named as Shane Tamura. The 27-year-old turned the gun on himself and died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he carried out the attack.

Other Blackstone employees are also receiving treatment in the hospital, according to US publication The Wall Street Journal. Their injuries were not immediately clear. After gunfire erupted, Blackstone employees shared messages over email and Microsoft teams warning others about the gunman downstairs, an employee told the Wall Street Journal. Some employees barricaded themselves in their offices and bathrooms.

Shane Devon Tamura went into 345 Park Ave. in midtown just after the end of business on Monday (July 28) armed with an M4 rifle and opened fire in the lobby and again on the 33rd floor before he eventually killed himself, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. Authorities have said they are working to determine a motive.

“According to our law enforcement partners in Las Vegas, Mr. Tamura has a documented mental health history,” Tisch said. “His motives are still under investigation.”

One of the other victims has been named as Officer Didarul Islam, 36, who was working a security job at the building. He was father of two whose wife is pregnant with their third child, according to The New York Post. The other two victims have not yet been identified.

A Firefighter truck and police vehicles are seen as police respond to a shooting incident in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York on July 28, 2025. Police swarmed Midtown Manhattan on Monday as the mayor of New York City said there was "an active shooter investigation" amid reports a police officer had been struck. New York City police commissioner Jessica Tisch said that the gunman, who had been on the loose in the busy Midtown district of Manhattan, had been "neutralized." (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Tamura has a Las Vegas address, and the BMW he got out of in Manhattan is registered to him in Nevada. Inside the vehicle, investigators found a rifle case with rounds, ammunition magazines and a loaded revolver, Tisch said.

Also found was medication prescribed to him, Tisch said. She did not say what kind or what it was for. Tamura's vehicle was very recently driven across the country, officials said.

It went through Colorado on Saturday, then Nebraska and Iowa on Sunday, and it was in Columbia, New Jersey, as recently as 4:24 p.m. Monday, the day of the shooting — and it entered New York City shortly thereafter, Tisch said.