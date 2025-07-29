Four people have been killed after a gunman opened fire at a skyscraper in Manhattan, New York, then shooting himself dead.

Shane Devon Tamura, 27, went into 345 Park Ave. in midtown just after the end of business Monday armed with an M4 rifle and opened fire in the lobby and again on the 33rd floor before he eventually killed himself, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. Authorities have said they are working to determine a motive.

“According to our law enforcement partners in Las Vegas, Mr. Tamura has a documented mental health history,” Tisch said. “His motives are still under investigation.”

Officer Didarul Islam, 36, who was working a security job at the building, was one of the four people killed in the attack. The other victims have not been identified.

Tamura has a Las Vegas address, and the BMW he got out of in Manhattan is registered to him in Nevada. Inside the vehicle, investigators found a rifle case with rounds, ammunition magazines and a loaded revolver, Tisch said.

Also found was medication prescribed to him, Tisch said. She did not say what kind or what it was for. Tamura's vehicle was very recently driven across the country, officials said.

It went through Colorado on Saturday, then Nebraska and Iowa on Sunday, and it was in Columbia, New Jersey, as recently as 4:24 p.m. Monday, the day of the shooting — and it entered New York City shortly thereafter, Tisch said.