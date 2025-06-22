FedEx founder Fred Smith has passed away at the age of 80.

Tributes have been pouring in for FedEx founder Fred Smith who has died at the age of 80. The following message was sent by Raj Subramaniam to FedEx team members, the statement read: “It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I share that Frederick W. Smith, our founder and executive chairman, died earlier today.

“Fred was more than just the pioneer of an industry and the founder of our great company. He was the heart and soul of FedEx – its PSP culture, values, integrity, and spirit. He was a mentor to many and a source of inspiration to all. He was also a proud father, grandfather, husband, Marine, and friend; please keep the entire Smith family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

“As we begin to process this tremendous loss, it is important that we take care of one another and demonstrate the passion and compassion that Fred embodied every day. In the coming days and weeks, I know we will all find ways to honor his memory and pay tribute to his legacy.”

Frederick W. Smith, who was the founder of FedEx Corporation and executive chairman of the board of directors, launched the original air-ground Federal Express network in 1973 and founded Federal Express in 1971 after serving four years in the Marines, which included two tours of duty in Vietnam.

In 2024 Fred Smith joined Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO David Solomon at the 2024’s Builders and Innovators Summit. Fred Smith said: “I learned how to do a lot of stuff in the service. And I saw it at a grand scale. And, you know, if Julius Caesar came into this room today and we described the FedEx global system, our headquarters in Singapore and in Dubai and Amsterdam, and we have specialists in aviation and computers and data systems and one thing and another, he would understand that organization because basically he invented it. Because you have functional heads, and you have geographic heads. And that’s where matrix management came from.”

U.S. Representative Steve Cohen paid tribute to Fred Smith on X and said: “Memphis has lost its most important citizen, Fred Smith.

Federal Express is our economic engine. But also, in anything that affected Memphis, Fred Smith was there as Citizen Smith. From the FedEx Forum to Liberty Stadium—which is being updated with his help—to our world class zoo. Thank you, Fred!”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn said: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Fred Smith. As the founder of FedEx, his leadership and innovation transformed global commerce, and he will be remembered for his relentless drive, patriotism, and commitment to service. His legacy will endure not only through the company he built but through the countless lives he touched. Praying for his wife, children, and family.”

What was Fred Smith’s cause of death?

Fred Smith reportedly suffered a heart attack.

Was Fred Smith married?

Yes Fred Smith is survived by his second wife Dianne Avis, he has 10 children, including Arthur Smith, the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers, photographer Windland Smith Rice and film producer Molly Smith. In 2016, Fred Smith’s son married Collins Tohy.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Collins Tuohy, Lily Collins played Collins in the 1009 movie The Blind Side, which was about the story of homeless high school football player Michael Oher, who was adopted by the wealthy Tuohys and went on to play in the NFL. Collins is the biological daughter of Sean and Leigh Anne Tohy.

Fred Smith had an estimated net worth of $4.8 billion.