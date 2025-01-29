Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 27-year-old became the youngest-ever White House press secretary when she was appointed by President Donald Trump.

When President Donald Trump made Karoline Leavitt the youngest-ever White House press secretary after winning against Kamala Harris in November last year, he said: "Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator.

"I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American people as we, Make America Great Again."

In her first briefing, Karoline Leavitt called out the press and said: “We know for a fact that there have been lies that have been pushed by many legacy media outlets in the country about this president, about his family and we will not accept that,” She also said: “We will call you out when we feel your reporting is wrong or there is misinformation about this White House.”

Karoline Leavitt went on to say that “We welcome independent journalists, podcasters, social media influencers and content creators to apply for credentials to cover this White House.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt holds her first news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on January 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. At 27-years-old, Leavitt is the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images | Getty Images

Is Karoline Leavitt married?

Yes. Karoline Leavitt is married to Nicholas Riccio, who is more than 30 years her senior.

Does Karoline Leavitt have children?

Yes. Karoline gave birth to a son, also named Nicholas, in July last year. After giving birth, Karoline Leavitt posted on Instagram and wrote: “July 10, 2024. 11:25PM. The moment our son was born. The moment I officially became a mom. The best moment of my life.

“It’s true when they say there’s nothing comparable to the love you feel for your child. My heart has grown bigger than I ever imagined possible. Babies are the ultimate blessing and I’m bursting with gratitude for our beautiful, happy, healthy boy.

“Nicholas Robert aka Niko. 🤗 My son. I love you. 💙”

She told news outlet The Conservateur in October 2024 that her plans to take maternity leave changed when she switched on the TV three days after giving birth and saw that Donald Trump had survived an assassination attempt.

Karoline Leavitt told The Conservateur that “I looked at my husband and said, ‘Looks like I’m going back to work.” She also said: “The president literally put his life on the line to win this election. The least I could do is get back to work quickly.”