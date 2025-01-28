Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new official portrait of US First Lady Melania Trump has been released, it was taken the day after Donald’s Trump inauguration on January 21 and was shot in the Yellow Oval Room in the White House.

US First Lady Melania Trump’s new official portrait, which is in black and white, shows a very business-like Melania resting her hands on a reflective table. The portrait was photographed by Belgian photographer Régine Mahuax, she also took Melania Trump’s first official portrait in 2017,

After the portrait was posted on Instagram for the First Lady, Melania has been inundated with comments. One fan wrote: “Melania means business! While remaining elegant and flawless per usual✨,” whilst another wrote: “Stunning.. class has re entered the White House! Trump 2025.”

Where was Melania Trump born?

Melania Trump was born in Slovenia, formerly part of Yugoslavia, and her name at birth was Melanija Knavs. After modelling at the age of 16, she moved to New York when she was 26 years old.

How old is Melania Trump?

Melania Trump was born on April 26, 1970 and is currently 54 years old.

How tall is Melania Trump?

Melania Trump is five-foot 11.

How tall is Barron Trump?

Barron Trump is 6-foot-7.

When did Melania Trump obtain US citizenship?

Melania Trump has previously said that “It wasn't until I moved to New York City in 1996 that the system truly tested my determination.” She also revealed that “Upon my arrival, I immediately knew that I wanted to make the United States my permanent home with a goal of securing a worker visa.”

USA Today reported that Melania Trump “became a naturalized citizen in 2006 and her parents followed suit in 2018. She said she felt a “tremendous sense of belonging and pride” after taking the Oath of Allegiance which is required for every person wanting to be a citizen.”

Does Melania Trump have siblings?

Melania Trump has an older sister Ines Knauss who reportedly lives in New York. She also reportedly has an older half-brother, Denis Cigelnjak, from her father’s previous relationship. The pair have reportedly never met.