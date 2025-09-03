A 21-year-old beauty queen and university student has pleaded not guilty to charges against her after allegedly hiding the body of her newborn baby in a wardrobe in an attempt to hide the birth.

Laken Ashlee Snelling, who is a student at the University of Kentucky, was taken into custody on Saturday (August 30) and charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and concealing the birth of an infant.

Officers with the Lexington Police Department in the United States were called to a home on the 400 block of Park Avenue following a report of an unresponsive infant last Wednesday morning (August 27), local publication LEX 18 reported. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene at around 10.30am.

An arrest citation said the “infant was located wrapped in a towel inside of a black trash bag”. Snelling admitted to officers that she gave birth after being read her rights. She “admitted to concealing the birth by cleaning any evidence, placing all cleaning items used inside of a black trash bag, including the infant, who was wrapped in a towel,” according to the citation.

On Tuesday (September 2), Snelling entered a not guilty plea during her arraignment at court. She had been released from custody on Monday (September 1) after posting $100,000 bond and being placed on house arrest to live with her parents, according to court documents obtained by Newsweek.

The child's cause of death had not yet to be determined by the Fayette County Coroner's Office. Lexington police said that the coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy on the infant and once this has taken place information about the cause of death would be released.

Snelling is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center and the department's Special Victims Section is continuing to investigate. It is not clear if she gave birth, suffered a miscarriage or stillbirth, or underwent a self-managed abortion.

An almost full abortion ban has been in effect in Kentucky since 2022, when the US supreme court overturned Roe v Wade. The ban only permits abortion to prevent the 'substantial risk of death' or to prevent the 'serious, permanent impairment of a life-sustaining organ' of the pregnant person.

Snelling is a member of the University of Kentucky 'stunt team,' a competitive cheer program, according to the school's athletics website. “We can confirm that she has been a member of the STUNT team for the last three seasons,” the university said in a statement to LEX 18. “All other questions should be directed to the Lexington Police.”

Snelling is from White Pine, Tennessee, and was studying Interdisciplinary Disability Studies at the University of Kentucky, according to a social media account. She has used her account to share news of upcoming beauty pageants, captioning her latest post on Wednesday June 11: “There is a pageant for EVERYONE!”. She also uploaded a video to TikTok in June saying that her goals in life were to be a mum and have a family.

Snelling is expected to return to court on Friday