Dr. Casey Means was nominated for surgeon general by US Health Secretary Robert F.Kennedy Jr.

Dr.Casey Means, who has been nominated for surgeon general by US Health Secretary Robert F.Kennedy Jr., has 852K followers on her Instagram. In her bio, she describes herself as “📚#1 NYT Bestselling Author: Good Energy📝Writing to 200,000 in my Tuesday newsletter💪🏻Co-founder @levels 🌎Working toward a healthy + limitless world.”

In 2024, she took to Instagram to share details of her book and wrote: “I wrote Good Energy because the metabolic health crisis is the biggest threat we face. And the answers are simpler than we are told. The tools to feeling better today are the SAME as how to prevent disease tomorrow.

“The biggest lie in healthcare is that type 2 diabetes, cancer, heart disease, dementia, Alzheimer’s, depression, arthritis, infertility and more are totally different diseases requiring separate doctors and pills for life. This siloing of chronic disease has been the costliest mistake in the history of modern medicine.

“The chronic diseases which account for 90% of health costs and 9 out of 10 deaths result from the SAME THING - dysfunction in our body’s fundamental ability to produce energy, which is caused by simple environmental features that have changed in just a century. And now it’s even affecting children because we aren’t waking up fast enough.

“We need a full revolution in seeing chronic disease is connected - and that revolution is happening from the bottoms up. Thank you @hubermanlab for summoning the important conversations around health empowerment - and diving into the topic of metabolic health deeper than anyone. I so admire and honor his unparalleled commitment to learning, curiosity, and sharing critical empowering information for free with the world.”

In response to this, one person said: “Do us all a favor and stay out of public health. You're not fit for Surgeon General and while some of your work in the chronic disease arena is exciting, you are out-of-touch with the reality of public health,” whilst another said: “So its been 7 years since you have cared for someone at the worst moments of their life and we are supposed have you as our leading physician in the United States? And you didnt even complete your training...never practicing in a truly independent fashion..making hard decisions that you are the sole responsibility for? Give me a break.”

Is Casey Means a doctor?

According to NPR, “Means is 38 years old and a graduate of Stanford Medical School. She completed most of her residency training to be a head and neck surgeon, but quit before finishing.”

Who is Casey Means’s husband?

Casey Means’s husband is Brian Nickerson and they are currently expecting a baby. Casey Means is currently 40 weeks pregnant and is appearing virtually for the questioning on Thursday October 30.

ABC News reported that “Dr. Casey Means, President Donald Trump’s nominee for surgeon general, is expected to face stiff questioning Thursday from Democrats on the Senate’s health committee about her ties to a wellness company she co-founded and her promotion of supplements online and on podcasts, according to people familiar with their approach and a letter addressed to Means by a Democrat on the committee.”