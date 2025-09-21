Charlie Kirk’s memorial service is streaming live from the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

President Donald Trump was photographed leaving the White House on his way to attend Charlie Kirk’s memorial at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale in Arizona. As he left the White House, Donald Trump told journalists that "We're going to celebrate the life of a great man today.”

President Donald Trump also said: "That something like this could have happened is not even believable. So we'll have a very interesting day, very tough day."

"We want to look at it as a time of healing."

Doors have already opened at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale and on either side of screens reading "Remembering Charlie Kirk 1993- 2025,” are American flags. Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former White House chief strategist, has just been spotted heading into the Stadium for Charlie Kirk’s memorial.

According to CNN, “The streets of Glendale are gridlocked for miles. Streams of attendees — many wearing apparel with Charlie Kirk’s likeness — are parking miles away and walking to the stadium. As a long procession of motorcycles donning American flags wove through the congestion, many motorists stepped out of their vehicles and applauded, with some yelling, “God bless America!”

What is the dress code for the memorial?

The dress code for Charlie Kirk’s memorial is “Sunday best – red, white and blue”.

Who is speaking at Charlie Kirk’s memorial?

Speakers include Erika Kirk, President Donald Trump, Vice-president JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr., White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Secretary of state Marco Rubio, Health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, Secretary of war Pete Hegseth. Director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and Director of the White House presidential personnel office Sergio Gor.

What has JD Vance said on X?

Vice-president JD Vance has just taken to X and said: “Last week, we brought my dear friend Charlie Kirk home one last time.

“Today, we return to Arizona to remember Charlie and honor his sacrifice. May he eternally rest in peace, and may God watch over Erika and their beautiful children.”

At the time of writing, it is not yet known when Donald Trump is arriving and the time of his speech.

You can watch Charlie Kirk’s memorial on YouTube and on Rumble.