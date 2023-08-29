The professional wrestling world has been in mourning ever since Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, died last Thursday

One of the biggest tragedies in professional wrestling history transpired last week, as WWE star performer Bray Wyatt died at the age of 36.

The three-time World Champion's passing was confirmed by WWE's chief content officer Triple H in a statement posted on social media on Thursday (August 25), which read: "Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

Wyatt had been out-of-action battling a 'life-threatening illness' since his bout with LA Knight at Royal Rumble back in January. He was reportedly nearing a return to the squared circle, but WWE officials took precautions due to the seriousness of his condition. Fans were eagerly awaiting a return to action that sadly never came.

The professional wrestling world has been in mourning ever since Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, died last Thursday - Credit: Getty

Cementing himself as one of the biggest creative geniuses in modern entertainment, Windham Rotunda initially started out as Nexus member Husky Harris in the early 2010s, but it wasn't until his transformation to southern cult leader Bray Wyatt that saw him explode in popularity. From leading The Wyatt Family, hosting the Firefly Fun House, and donning the scary mask of The Fiend, to his most recent intriguing gimmick involving Uncle Howdy.

He had many blockbuster rivalries over the course of his momentous in-ring career. This includes feuds with The Undertaker, John Cena, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins and countless others.

The Wyatt Family, Braun Strowman (left) Erick Rowan (right) and Bray Wyatt (centre) - not including Luke Harper, who died at 41 in 2020 - Credit: Getty

WWE paid tribute to the star’s passing, in a statement which read: “WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36. WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans.”

What has been said about the death of Bray Wyatt and are there any details about his cause of death? Here is everything you need to know.

How did Bray Wyatt die? Cause of death explained

According to reports, Windham Rotunda died at the age of 36 due to a heart attack. A source told PEOPLE that the pro-wrestler passed away in his sleep on Thursday (August 25) and that he had seen a doctor earlier that day.

TMZ reports that Wyatt was not wearing the doctor-recommended heart defibrillator at the time of his tragic death. The heart condition is understood to have been a complication of COVID-19.