Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart broke down in tears after he told viewers about the death of his beloved pet.

Stewart, 61, paid tribute to his beloved dog Dipper, who died one day before the episode aired, in a touching and emotional speech at the top of the show. The political commentator and comedian called Dipper part of the "OG Daily show dog crew", stating that he came to set most days with the presenter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viewers then watched as the normally-composed host began to speak of his memories of the brindle pitbull, recalling the moment he and his family first met Dipper while fundraising for a New York City animal shelter. He said: “They put the dog in my lap, we left that day feeling really good that we’d helped this great organisation and we also left with this one-ish year old brindle pitbull. We called him Dipper. In a world of good boys, he was the best.”

He broke down in tears, telling the audience that he "thought I'd get further" before letting his emotions take over. Stewart said that Dipper had died after being hit by a car in Brooklyn and losing his right leg.

The host added that when he visited the set of the Daily Show, Dipper met some of the world's most famous faces. He said: “He met actors and authors and presidents and kings. And he did what the Taliban could not do, which is, put a scare into Malala Yousafzai.”